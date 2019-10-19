Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.38

Hornby Plc (LON:HRN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.38 and traded as high as $29.00. Hornby shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 17,241 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $36.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.