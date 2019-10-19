Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $129.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.60 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $136.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $518.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.24 million to $522.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $520.73 million, with estimates ranging from $512.91 million to $526.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,170.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 27,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $375,429.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,004.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,827 shares of company stock worth $718,353. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 632,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

