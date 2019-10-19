Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $129.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.60 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $136.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $518.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.24 million to $522.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $520.73 million, with estimates ranging from $512.91 million to $526.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,170.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 27,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $375,429.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,004.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,827 shares of company stock worth $718,353. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 632,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

