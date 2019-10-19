Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.36 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,323 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $73,723.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,337.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,827 shares of company stock worth $718,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

