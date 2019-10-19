Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

FIXX stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $572.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,232.67% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $161,541.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,566 shares of company stock worth $1,510,800. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 218,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

