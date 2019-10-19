home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Up 1.9%

home24 SE (ETR:H24) shares rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €3.90 ($4.53) and last traded at €3.87 ($4.50), approximately 21,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €3.80 ($4.42).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on shares of home24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

