Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.58. 29,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.38. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 26.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO Joseph B. Zanco sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $73,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $301,093. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

