Hiveterminal Token Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.26 million and $299.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00227413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.01129270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

