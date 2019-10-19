Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 960 ($12.54).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.90).

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 991.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 972.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 855 ($11.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

