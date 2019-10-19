Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 165 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $173.92 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $158.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

