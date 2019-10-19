Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,272 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.9% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 137.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Shares of WMT opened at $119.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.