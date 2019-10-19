Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $62.43 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 15.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $62,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

SPY stock opened at $298.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.97.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

