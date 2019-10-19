Hills Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after acquiring an additional 427,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,017,000 after acquiring an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

