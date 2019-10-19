Hills Bank & Trust Co. Buys 312 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 26.1% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $184.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of NVDA opened at $190.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $242.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total value of $29,774.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

