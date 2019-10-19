Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 789,676 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,007,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

HCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital cut Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on Hi-Crush and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Hi-Crush alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.08 million. Analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR)

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.