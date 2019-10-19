Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

HXL stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 419,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,261. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $360,471.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,503.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $3,137,176.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,623 shares of company stock worth $4,840,665. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Hexcel by 22.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hexcel by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

