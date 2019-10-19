Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Raised by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,381 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.35 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

