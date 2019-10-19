Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 3,832 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $582,617.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,985,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $233,775.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $593,155.28.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $232,695.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $233,340.00.

HSY opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.07. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $99.15 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 567,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 42.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 16.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

