Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 5,359 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Shares of WMT opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

