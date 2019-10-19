Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after buying an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,664,000 after buying an additional 1,610,006 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

HON stock opened at $165.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

