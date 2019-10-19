Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

TM opened at $135.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.08. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $111.12 and a 1 year high of $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.