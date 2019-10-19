Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $14.15 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,742,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in salesforce.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $789,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $101,184.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,884.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,019 shares of company stock valued at $41,772,668 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities set a $185.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $144.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

