Head to Head Comparison: Slack (NYSE:WORK) versus BALFOUR BEATTY/S (NYSE:BAFYY)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) and BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Slack alerts:

19.4% of Slack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BALFOUR BEATTY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Slack and BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack N/A N/A N/A BALFOUR BEATTY/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Slack and BALFOUR BEATTY/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack 0 7 9 0 2.56 BALFOUR BEATTY/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Slack presently has a consensus price target of $35.81, indicating a potential upside of 64.20%. Given Slack’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Slack is more favorable than BALFOUR BEATTY/S.

Dividends

BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Slack does not pay a dividend. BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Slack and BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack $400.55 million 29.63 -$140.68 million N/A N/A BALFOUR BEATTY/S $8.86 billion 0.23 $180.20 million $0.70 8.37

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has higher revenue and earnings than Slack.

Summary

Slack beats BALFOUR BEATTY/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities. The Construction Services segment includes activities resulting in the physical construction of an asset. The Support Services segment supports existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. The Infrastructure Investments segment involves in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. The company was founded by George Balfour and Andrew Beatty on January 12, 1909 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.