Head-To-Head Comparison: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) vs. Xperi (NYSE:XPER)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Magnachip Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. Xperi pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Xperi has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.05%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $750.90 million 0.55 -$3.90 million $0.71 16.83 Xperi $406.13 million 2.44 -$280,000.00 $2.48 8.11

Xperi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor -3.85% -20.36% -0.03% Xperi 7.37% 22.90% 11.61%

Summary

Xperi beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. The Foundry Services Group segment provides analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and integrated device manufacturer semiconductor companies to manufacture a range of products, including display drivers, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The Standard Products Group segment offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition, high definition, full high definition, LED, 3D and organic light emitting diodes televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. This segment also offers power management semiconductor products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar transistors, converters, LED drivers, SSD PMIC products, and switching and linear regulators for televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as for industrial applications. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

