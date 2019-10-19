Head to Head Comparison: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & 1st Capital Bank (NYSE:FISB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. 1st Capital Bank does not pay a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of 1st Capital Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and 1st Capital Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $131.41 billion 2.93 $32.47 billion $9.00 13.40 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 3.93 $2.85 million N/A N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and 1st Capital Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 11 6 0 2.35 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $121.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.86%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than 1st Capital Bank.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and 1st Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24.70% 14.63% 1.26% 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats 1st Capital Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

