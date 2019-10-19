HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.32.

HDB opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.44. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

