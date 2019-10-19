Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€4.00” Price Target for Leoni (ETR:LEO)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEO. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.75 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leoni presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.98 ($18.58).

Get Leoni alerts:

LEO opened at €11.60 ($13.49) on Wednesday. Leoni has a twelve month low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a twelve month high of €35.16 ($40.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.07. The company has a market cap of $378.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.