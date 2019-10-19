Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.14. Harvey Norman shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 7,072,839 shares.

The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$4.45 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 4.71%. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.04%.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

