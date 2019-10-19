Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$12.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.31. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$304.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.40 million. Analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

