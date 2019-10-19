Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 537 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.