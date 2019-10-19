Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,013 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $27.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

