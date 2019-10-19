Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $6.95 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,620 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

