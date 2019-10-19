Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.49 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $108.12 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.