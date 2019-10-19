Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $150,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after acquiring an additional 658,822 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657,624 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

