Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 6,236 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $933,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,987,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 16.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 41.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 805,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $44.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

