Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Holdings Reduced by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,290,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,554,000 after purchasing an additional 100,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 230,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Charles Melko sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $80,028.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,008.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,273,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.02. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

