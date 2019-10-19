Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million.

In other Hanger news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hanger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanger by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hanger by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,768 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hanger by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

