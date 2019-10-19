Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 315 at Canaccord Genuity

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

GKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 391 ($5.11) to GBX 381 ($4.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 392 ($5.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of GKP opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Tuesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276.50 ($3.61). The company has a market capitalization of $450.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

