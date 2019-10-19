Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

GNTY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.04.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

In other news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $63,460.00. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

