GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $51.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.26.

GRUB stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $756,263. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GrubHub by 64.0% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 123.4% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 79.7% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

