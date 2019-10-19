Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 146,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $982.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Griffon has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.61.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $574.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.20 million. Griffon had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Griffon by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.