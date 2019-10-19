Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLDD. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 245,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.53. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $41,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $222,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,878 shares of company stock valued at $276,171. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,912,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 87,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,659 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,489,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 279,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,302,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 629,700 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.