Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 119” Price Target for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 119 price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 121 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 109.12.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.