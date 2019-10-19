Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 150.93% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $223.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $144.21.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,103,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,211,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,649,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,593,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,311,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,409,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,503,000 after buying an additional 149,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 843,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.