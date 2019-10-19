Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €157.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €157.00 ($182.56) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €138.20 ($160.70).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF stock opened at €140.85 ($163.78) on Wednesday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business has a 50 day moving average of €138.96.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.