Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €35.20 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €35.20 ($40.93) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

DWNI has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.80 ($40.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.37 ($44.61).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €35.41 ($41.17) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.02. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

