GoldFund Market Cap Reaches $116,220.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $116,220.00 and $4,750.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000116 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000307 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,120,091 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

