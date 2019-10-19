Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 1,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 93,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Get Golden Bull alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Bull stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.74% of Golden Bull at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Bull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Bull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.