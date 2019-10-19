GoldCoin (GLC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Million

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $4,676.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 105.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00669298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013126 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.