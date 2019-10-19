GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Cap Tops $45,857.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $45,857.00 and $20,071.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00228096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.01135268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029478 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

