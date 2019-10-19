Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,242.00

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,242 ($29.30) and last traded at GBX 2,208 ($28.85), with a volume of 9370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,182 ($28.51).

Several brokerages have commented on GOG. HSBC raised their price objective on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,991.33 ($26.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $944.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,057.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,000.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 71.91 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Go-Ahead Group’s previous dividend of $30.17. Go-Ahead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

